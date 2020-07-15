Pictured fan is an option and is not included with the N2+



Our Linux Starter Kit for N2+ has what

you need to get started in one kit along with a printed guide!



The ODROID-N2+ is a speed upgrade to the original ODROID-N2 that is even more powerful, more stable, and faster performing than the N1. The main CPU of the N2+ is based on big.LITTLE architecture which integrates a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cluster and a dual core Cortex-A53 cluster with a new generation Mali-G52 GPU. Thanks to the modern 12nm silicon technology and a revised silicon design of the S922X SoC, the A73 cores run at 2.2GHz (formerly 1.8GHz on the N2) without thermal throttling at normal room temperatures using the stock metal-housing heatsink allowing for a robust and quiet computer. The CPU's multi-core performance is around 22% faster than the original N2. The N2+’s DDR4 RAM runs at 1320Mhz. The large metal housing heatsink is designed to optimize the CPU and RAM heat dissipation and minimize throttling. The CPU is placed on the bottom side of the PCB to establish improved thermal characteristics.

The manufacturer tested over 300 samples of the revised ODROID-N2+ boards overclocked to 2.4GHz and did not experience any problems with them, resulting in a 33% clock frequency improvement over the original N2. However, overclocking to 2.4GHz is not guaranteed due to the SoC not being certified for that speed.

A cooling fan may be required to prevent “throttling” due to the SoC temperature if the computing load is continuously high at 2.4Ghz clock speed and the ambient temperature is 35°C (95°F) or higher.

Additionally, the onboard RTC backup battery source was changed to a widely available bare CR2032 coin cell instead of a proprietary one. You can keep the time over several years once a coin battery is installed.

Additional items required to operate - see "NOT INCLUDED" section below

KEY FEATURES

Amlogic S922X (4x Cortex-A73 @ 2.2GHz , 2x Cortex-A53 @ 1.9GHz); 12nm fab; Mali-G52 GPU with 6x 846MHz EEs

, 2x Cortex-A53 @ 1.9GHz); 12nm fab; Mali-G52 GPU with 6x 846MHz EEs 2GB or 4GB DDR4 (1320MHz, 2640MT/s) 32-bit RAM

eMMC socket with optional 8GB to 128GB

MicroSD slot with UHS-1 SDR104 support

8MB SPI flash with boot select switch and Petitboot app

Gigabit Ethernet port (Realtek RTL8211F); up to 1Gbps

HDMI 2.1 port for up to 4K@60Hz with HDR, CEC, EDID

Composite video jack with stereo line-out and 384Khz/32bit audio DAC

SPDIF audio via 40-pin GPIO

4x USB 3.0 host ports (340MB/s typical)

Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port (no power)

Integrated serial console interface and Fan connector

40-pin GPIO header (25x GPIO, 2x i2C, 2x ADC, 6x PWM, SPI, UART, SPDIF, various power signals, etc.)

12V/2A adapter recommended; consumption: 1.8W (idle) to 5.5W (stress) - Accepts DC 7.5V ~ 18V (up to 25W)



Recommended OS - Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Kernel 4.9.152 LTS and Android 9 Pie BSPs

NOT INCLUDED

No power supply included

No microSD or eMMC card included - eMMC memory is much faster than microSD memory



No case included

Coin cell battery not included

No HDMI cable included - needed to connect to a display device. Recommend HDMI2.0 cable to support 4K output

USB-UART module highly recommended for tinkering with u-boot, kernels, multiple installs and more

Optional fan not included

LINKS

ameriDroid Learn - https://ameridroid.com/blogs/ameriblogs/tagged/odroid-n2

ODROID-N2 Wiki Page - https://wiki.odroid.com/odroid-n2/odroid-n2

ODROID Forum Page - https://forum.odroid.com/viewtopic.php?t=33781

ANDROID OS - https://dn.odroid.com/S922X/ODROID-N2/Android/pie/32/stable/selfinstall-odroidn2-169-32bit-20221103.img.xz

UBUNTU images: https://wiki.odroid.com/odroid-n2/os_images/ubuntu

Warranty is valid for thirty days, starting upon date of receipt.

eMMC Note from Customer:

I was able to extend the partition, and now I can see all the space. Just in case anyone else having the same issue:

1. Resize the partition with "cfdisk /dev/mmcblk0"

2. Force disk check "touch /forcefsck"

3. Reboot "init 6"

4. Resize the disk "resize2fs /dev/mmcblk0p2"

Thank you Moshe!!







CoreELEC on N2 Promo Video



Great Beta Review by ETA Prime

